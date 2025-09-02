India-Thailand joint military exercise 'Maitree' underway in Meghalaya

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Army contingents of India and Thailand are taking part in a fortnight-long joint military exercise in Meghalaya, with a focus on company-level counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain under a UN Charter, officials said on Tuesday.

The exercise will culminate with a 48-hour validation exercise, "simulating realistic operational scenarios," they said.

The 14th edition of the military exercise 'Maitree' is taking place at Joint Training Node (JTN), Umroi in Meghalaya, running from September 1 to September 14.

A grand opening ceremony was held on Tuesday, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The bilateral exercise, instituted in 2006, is part of the ongoing military-to-military exchange programme between the two countries and aims to enhance cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding between the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army, it said.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 120 personnel, is being represented by a battalion of the Madras Regiment, while the Royal Thai Army has sent a 53-personnel contingent of 1st Infantry Battalion, 14th Infantry Brigade, it said.

The joint exercise will focus on company-level counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the statement said.

The two-week exercise includes tactical drills, joint planning, special arms skills, physical fitness and raiding operations, the ministry said.

The 13th edition of the exercise was held at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand. PTI KND NSD AMJ AMJ