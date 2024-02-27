India, Thailand sign MoU for academic collaboration in Ayurveda, Thai traditional medicine

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department of Thailand for academic collaboration in Ayurveda and Thai traditional medicine.

Advertisment

The memorandum of understanding was inked at the 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission meeting held at Hyderabad House in Delhi, the Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

Ayush Ministry joint secretary B K Singh and Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, Director General, the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Thailand signed the MoU in the presence of several dignitaries.

In its statement, the Ayush ministry said the initiative has been taken to promote, facilitate and develop academic collaboration in the field of Ayurveda and Thai Traditional Medicine based on equality and mutual benefit of the participants.

Advertisment

The MoU will facilitate the exchange of experts for research and training programmes, academic and technical activities, and conducting research, exchange of information, technologies, and best practices of traditional medicine, it said.

The participants will support each other with mutual cooperation and collaborative activities on the basis of equality and mutual benefits by facilitating training courses in Thailand and India.

They will also conduct collaborative research studies on diseases of common interest and facilitate visits and exchanges of policy makers, academics, experts, researchers, practitioners, and students, the statement said.

The National Institute of Ayurveda and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine will share information on regulatory mechanisms, best practices, guidelines of practice and courses of study and training, and organise conferences and meetings alternately in India and Thailand. PTI PLB SMN SMN