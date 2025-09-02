India, Thailand troops begin joint anti-terror drills in Meghalaya

Umroi (Meghalaya), Sep 2 (PTI) The 14th edition of the India-Thailand joint military exercise, 'Maitree-XIV', focusing on counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain, began here on Tuesday.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 120 personnel, is being represented by a battalion of the Madras Regiment, while the Royal Thai Army is represented by 53 personnel from its 1st Infantry Battalion, 14th Infantry Brigade.

The fortnight-long exercise aims to bolster defence cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding between the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army, an official said.

The previous edition was held at Fort Vachiraprakan in Thailand's Tak Province, he added.

The joint training will focus on company-level counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

It will feature tactical drills, joint planning, special arms training, physical fitness and raiding operations, culminating in a 48-hour validation exercise simulating real-world scenarios.

Instituted in 2006, Exercise Maitree is one of the most significant bilateral military engagements between the two countries, reflecting their shared commitment to peace, stability and regional security.