Pakistani drones, missiles targeting Indian military sites destroyed

New Delhi: In a decisive response to Pakistan’s attempted aggression, India successfully neutralised multiple Pakistani Air Defence systems, including a critical installation in Lahore, following a series of unprovoked attacks by Pakistan on the night of May 7-8, 2025.

The Indian Ministry of Defence hailed the operation as a measured and proportionate counter to Pakistan’s bid to escalate tensions, reaffirming India’s commitment to maintaining peace while ensuring a robust defense of its sovereignty.

During a press briefing on Operation Sindoor held on May 7, 2025, India had emphasised that its initial strikes were focused solely on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, deliberately avoiding military targets to prevent escalation.

However, Pakistan disregarded this restraint and launched a series of drone and missile attacks targeting military installations across Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

The Indian Armed Forces, leveraging the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems, effectively neutralised these threats, with debris recovered from multiple locations serving as evidence of Pakistan’s failed aggression.

In response, Indian forces conducted precision strikes early on May 8, targeting Pakistani Air Defence Radars and systems at several strategic locations. Sources confirmed that an Air Defence system in Lahore was completely neutralised, significantly impairing Pakistan’s defensive capabilities in the region.

Defence Ministry stated, “The response was in the same domain and intensity as Pakistan’s actions, ensuring proportionality while sending a clear message that any attack on Indian military targets will be met with a suitable counter.”

The escalation comes amidst heightened tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, were killed.

India has consistently accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, a charge Pakistan denies, claiming it only offers moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri secessionists.

Pakistan further escalated the situation by intensifying unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) using mortars and heavy-caliber artillery in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

This aggression resulted in the tragic loss of 16 civilian lives, including three women and five children. India was compelled to respond with targeted mortar and artillery fire to halt the Pakistani offensive, bringing the immediate threat under control.