India to ally with Russia, China to end America's economic 'hooliganism': Ramdev

Haridwar, Aug 15 (PTI) Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday claimed that India will soon join hands with Russia and China to put an end to the "political and economic hooliganism of America".

After hoisting the national flag at the Patanjali University and Patanjali Yoga Bhavan here to mark the 79th Independence Day, Ramdev claimed a new alliance is being formed in the world between India, Russia and China, besides some other European and central Asian countries.

Stating that the new alliance will carry a very good message for the world, he said India has decided to "stand up and not bow down before America".

Attacking US President Donald Trump for his "Indian economy is dead" remark, Ramdev said it is not only alive, but also progressing rapidly.

"Three-hundred years ago, India's economy was worth 400-500 trillion dollars, which was first looted by the Mughals and then by the British. But India is still standing tall today," he claimed.

"We have to make India self-reliant and go for indigenous (swadeshi) products," Ramdev said.

He also made the Patanjali workers and seers present on the occasion take a pledge to adopt indigenous products in the field of economics, education and medicine to achieve "ideological and intellectual freedom".

"India is engaged in creating a new world order to end the political and economic hooliganism of America. If a new alliance is formed between Russia, China, India, some countries from central Asia, some from Europe and Africa, we will show America and Trump their place. There will be no empire of Trump and America in the world," he said.

On Pakistan's nuclear threat, he ridiculed the neighbouring country and said even the few nuclear bombs it has are not its own but belong to another nation.

"Not only this, the country which has these nuclear bombs has hidden them to pressurise India. But India put an end to this threat by bringing Pakistan to its knees through Operation Sindoor," he said.

The general secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Balkrishna, also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the work done by Patanjali in the field of ayurveda, yoga and education.