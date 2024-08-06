India to become developed nation by 2047, says Basavaraj Bommai in LS

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said India is marching ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and will become a developed nation by 2047.

Participating in the discussion on the Finance Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, Bommai also said that PM Modi commands credibility like former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in terms of morality, leadership quality and enjoys people's confidence.

He further said that like 'Neelkanth' (another name of Lord Shiva), he braves all insults, but does only good for people.

Bommai said that but for Prime Minister Modi, the country would have been in a chaotic state economically, socially and politically.

"We are moving ahead in Amrit Kaal under the Modi government and our children will get to see a developed India by 2047," he said.

The former chief minister of Karnataka said that the biggest enemies of our country are poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy.

"There is no magic in economy... problems can't be solved in one day... We need to tackle problems in a scientific way and not do politics," Bommai said.

Participating in the debate, Abhay Kumar Sinha (RJD) said the Union Government has refrained from giving special status to Bihar despite the state being run by a "double-engine government".

"This shows how serious they are with regard to development of Bihar," Sinha said.

Shambhavi (LJP, Ram Vilas) said that Bihar is an emerging economy and the double-engine government at the Centre and the state will push growth in Bihar. PTI JD MNK MNK