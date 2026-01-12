India to become world’s 3rd largest economy with power of its youth: Himachal guv

Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy in the future, driven by the power of its youth.

He emphasised that the youth must be provided with proper skills and opportunities to help achieve this goal.

"Seventy per cent of India's population consists of youth. If they are properly shaped, then no one can stop us from becoming the world's third-largest economy in future," he said.

Shukla was addressing the ‘Yuva Conclave 2026’, organised by the Vikas Bharti Bishunpur on the occasion of birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in Ranchi.

Over 2,500 youths participated in the programme.

He also praised the contribution of Vikas Bharti in the development of the state.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, who was also present on the occasion, discussed the contribution of youth to India’s progress.

Meanwhile, a blood donation camp was organised at Lok Bhavan in Ranchi to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda where 406 people donated blood.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar said blood donation is a sacred act.

"Many precious lives often come into crisis due to the non-availability of blood at the right time. In such a situation, it is extremely essential to turn blood donation into a mass movement, so that sufficient availability of every blood group can be ensured in the state," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB