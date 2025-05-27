India to develop two-seater electric trainer aircraft: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) India has initiated the process to develop Electric Hansa (E-Hansa), a next-generation two-seater electric trainer aircraft, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh said it is a matter of pride that the new aircraft is being indigenously developed by the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru.

The E-Hansa trainer aircraft is expected to cost significantly less than imported alternatives, possibly around Rs 2 crore. This is roughly half the price of a comparable imported trainer aircraft, Singh said during a monthly meeting to review the progress of various science departments.

E-Hansa is part of the larger HANSA-3 (NG) trainer aircraft programme, which is designed to be a cost-effective and indigenous option for pilot training in India, an official statement said.

The E-Hansa aircraft will also mark a key step towards India's green aviation goals and the use of green or clean energy fuel in running aircraft in the country, the minister said. PTI SKU RC