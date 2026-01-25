India to display military might, growth story at Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor, at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the chief guests at the event in the national capital.

The overarching theme of the event at the Kartavya Path will be 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the ceremony that will commence at 1030 hours and will last for approximately 90 minutes.

It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Murmu and the chief guests are expected to arrive at the venue in a 'traditional buggy' that will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard.

Around 100 cultural artistes will be heralding the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) which is set to be a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

Showering of flower petals will be carried out by four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 helicopter unit in the Dhwaj formation.

The parade will then begin with President Murmu taking the salute. The parade will be led by Parade Commander Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow and the team will comprise Param Vir Chakra winners -- Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar.

Ashok Chakra winners Maj Gen CA Pithawalia (Retd) and Colonel D Sreeram Kumar will also be part of the team.

A small military contingent of the European Union (EU) will also feature in the parade.

For the first time, the parade will showcase a phased 'Battle Array Format' of the Indian Army that will include an aerial component. It will feature a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India's first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle.

Providing aerial support would be the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping, officials said.

The combat elements will then follow with T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters.

Other mechanised columns will include BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

A tri-services tableau showcasing replicas of major weapon systems deployed by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor in early May is expected to be a major attraction.

The tableau will represent India's resolve to respond decisively to national security challenges.

A glass-cased integrated operational centre, depicting the conduct of Operation Sindoor in brief, will also roll down Kartavya Path. While the Brahmos missile struck deadly blows to the enemy during the operation, the Akash missile systems and S-400 provided a protective shield.

The Indian Navy contingent will comprise 144 young personnel, led by Lt Karan Nagyal as contingent commander, and Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari and Lt Varun Dreveriya as platoon commanders.

It will be followed by the Naval tableau that will present a vivid depiction of the theme 'Strong Navy for a Strong Nation'. The tableau depicts a stitched ship from the fifth century CE, now christened as INSV Kaundinya, Gurab class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri.

The tableau will also feature a depiction of the circumnavigation route followed by INSV Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition.

In addition to naval personnel, young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps, a non-governmental organisation that imparts basic nautical skills to youth in Mumbai, will march alongside the tableau.

The Indian Air Force contingent will comprise four officers and 144 airmen. The contingent commander will be Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar with Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhery, Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar and Flt Lt Dinesh as supernumerary officers.

Syncing with the marching contingent would be a thrilling fly-past by two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s and one Jaguar aircraft in 'Spearhead' formation, symbolising the "Sindoor Formation", officials said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its hypersonic glide missile LR-AShM. It is capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads.

A total of 30 tableaux -- 17 of states and Union Territories and 13 of various ministries and departments -- will roll down the Kartavya Path.

The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress.

This year, around 2,500 cultural artists drawn from every state and Union Territory will perform on Kartavya Path.

A joint 'Dare Devils' team of motorcycle riders drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will enthrall the audience.

The aerial fly-past, which is one of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, will witness the participation of a total of 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters.

These include Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft, complemented by strategic assets - C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft. The formations include Arjan, Vajraang, Varuna and Vijay.