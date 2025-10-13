India to display strength, modernisation of Railways at Asia's largest railway equipment exhibition

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Railway Ministry and the Confederation of Indian Industry on Monday provided key insights on the various showcase elements that will be the highlights of the 16th edition of the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025 -- Asia's largest railway equipment exhibition.

The exhibition will be held between October 15 to 17 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

A panel of speakers from various stakeholders interacted with media persons days before the event and apprised them of the key themes for IREE 2025, including youth involvement in sustainable railways technology showcases, global collaboration, and measures to ease business processes for international and domestic participants.

“The press conference outlined the objectives and scale of IREE 2025, including the exhibition’s role in promoting advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and green solutions, supporting MSME participation, and showcasing India’s capabilities under the Make-in-India program,” the CII said in a statement.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Indian Railway said, “India is progressing rapidly from a developing to a developed nation, guided by the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.” “Exhibitions like CII IREE play a pivotal role in this journey by showcasing India’s strength in manufacturing and innovation. Such platforms empower our railway manufacturers and suppliers to compete at a global level and highlight the strides we’ve made in railway infrastructure - from modern trains like Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat to world-class production capabilities that position India firmly on the global rail map,” he added.

Sitaram Sinku, Additional Member (PU), Indian Railway said that Indian Railways is modernising its fleet, rolling stock, key station, signals & telecommunications and nationwide station infrastructure, developing world class viaducts and Gati Shakti Freight corridors, all this while leading railway transportation through a transformational and sustainable transition.

“This is being achieved through large-scale electrification and advanced green technologies. The innovations showcased at IREE 2025 show that rail can drive economic growth while moving us closer to becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030,” Sinku added.

B Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII Trade Fairs Council, stated that IREE 2025 is a platform that provides a connection between Indian Railways and equipment manufacturers from across the world.

“This year’s edition is a defining moment as Indian Railways looks to transform India as a global benchmark for modernisation, sustainability and smart mobility,” Thiagarajan said.

IREE 2025 is expected to host participants from around the world, creating opportunities for collaboration, technology adoption, and business growth.

Puneet Kaura, Managing Director, Samtel Avionics Limited, highlighted the collaborative aspect, noting, “IREE 2025 is collaboration between the industry and the government. The event is testament that we are a country who are on the move - the commitment towards modernisation of our infrastructure in the railway segment is creating excitement.” PTI JP NB