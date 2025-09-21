India to enter new era of taxation from September 22: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Sep 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said that the transformative reforms in the tax structure places people at the centre of governance.

He said, "Odisha expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this visionary and transformative reform that truly places people at the centre of governance." Majhi said this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, said a "GST savings festival" will begin from the first day of 'Navratri' on Monday, which, coupled with the income tax exemption, will be a "double bonanza" for most people.

"From tomorrow, India enters a new era of simpler, fairer, and more transparent taxation. By easing compliance, empowering MSMEs, creating jobs, boosting consumption, and promoting Swadeshi initiatives, these reforms will directly benefit citizens and strengthen the nation's economy," Majhi said in a post on X.