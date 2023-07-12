India to focus on building consensus at G20 Sherpas meeting in Hampi

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Indian negotiators are expected to push for building consensus among the G20 countries on contentious issues such as the Ukraine conflict during a four-day meeting beginning Thursday in Karnataka's Hampi, people familiar with the matter said.

India has been trying to resolve the differences on the outcome documents that will be issued at the G20 Summit, to be held in September in New Delhi.

The Sherpas' meeting in Hampi, the third under India's presidency of the bloc, will be chaired by India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

In the last few months, key G20 meetings including those of finance and foreign ministers that took place under India's presidency could not come out with consensus documents following opposition from Russia and China to texts referring to the Ukraine conflict.

The focus of the Hampi meeting will be on building consensus on tricky issues, the people said.

The third Sherpa meeting spread over three days will witness the participation of over 120 delegates led by their respective Sherpas and heads of delegations from G20 members, invitee countries, and international organisations, officials said.

The delegates will deliberate and engage in co-authoring the leaders' declaration to be eventually adopted by the G20 leaders in the New Delhi summit, they said.

The Sherpas will negotiate the text reflecting priorities of the Indian presidency such as green development, climate finance, lifestyle for environment inclusive and resilient growth and accelerating progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In 2015 the UN firmed up a set of 'Sustainable Development Goals' that were focused on ending poverty around the world, protecting the planet and ensuring welfare and prosperity for everyone. India hosted the conclave in its capacity as the current chair of the G20.

"It may be recalled that these priorities, arrived after incorporating the feedback from the Voices of Global South Summit, have guided the discussions in the various work streams during our presidency," according to an official statement.

"While the delegates engage in intense deliberations during the day, the evenings will provide them the chance to have local experiences not limited to the rich heritage that Hampi's austere and grandiose site offers but also to the local cuisine and cultural performance," it said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The delegates will also visit historical sites and monuments of Hampi, such as the Vijaya Vithala temple, Yeduru Basvanna complex and the Virupaksha temple, the Rayas, Hampi museum showcasing of grandeur legacy.

"They will experience the local crafts and handicrafts of Chennapatna toys, Kinhalla, Bidri, Ganjifa skillfully crafted and decorated by the local artisans," the statement said.

"The majestic stone chariot at Vijaya Vittala Temple, Hampi built by King Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara Empire during the 16th century, represents the beauty and artistic perfection of the Empire," it said. PTI MPB ZMN