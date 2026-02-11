India to focus on value addition in marine sector: Union Fisheries Joint Secy Sagar Mehra

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Union Fisheries Joint Secretary Sagar Mehra on Wednesday said India is set to shift its focus from volume-centric growth to value addition in the marine sector to address the global challenge of nearly one-third of fish catch being lost or wasted during post-harvest processing.

“India currently produces around 20 million tonnes of fish, reflecting significant growth in recent years. Now, it is the need of the hour to shift from linear production models to circular value chains, particularly through scientific utilisation of by-products and waste reduction,” said Mehra, addressing a global workshop on the sidelines of the World Seafood Congress here.

The joint secretary emphasised that reducing post-harvest losses and strengthening sustainability-driven reforms will be central to the country's marine ingredients strategy.

He also highlighted that global buyers increasingly demand responsibly sourced and fully traceable supply chains aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

He stressed that sourcing must be ecologically sustainable and economically viable to ensure the long-term stability of small-scale fisheries and coastal communities.

The workshop, organised by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) in association with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), focused on strategies to enhance regulatory frameworks and promote value addition from fish by-products to compete in sustainability-conscious global markets.

Kannappan, Senior Executive Director of the National Fisheries Development Board, pointed to the high potential of products like chitin and chitosan derived from crustacean waste for biomedical and industrial applications. He called for the optimal utilisation of by-products to improve resource efficiency under circular economy principles.

Speaking at the event, Indian Marine Ingredients Sector Association President Dawood Sait identified traceability as a major gap in the sector, noting that strengthening these systems is critical for maintaining export competitiveness and meeting international market demands.

BOBP-IGO Director P Krishnan added that sustainable growth in the industry will depend on innovation, institutional coordination, and responsible trade practices.

The experts, at the meet, further underscored the need for credible global certification systems and stronger collaboration between the government, industry, and academia. PTI JR ROH