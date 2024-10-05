India to host 11-day Malabar naval exercise from Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The next edition of high-voltage Malabar exercise featuring the navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan will begin on Tuesday with an aim to boost their overall interoperability amid evolving regional security situation.

India is hosting the 11-day mega wargame.

The annual wargame includes both sea and harbor phases with a focus on expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific that has been witnessing growing military muscle flexing by China, they said.

"Exercise Malabar 2024 is scheduled to take place from October 8 to 18, beginning with the Harbour Phase in Visakhapatnam, followed by the sea phase," the Indian Navy announced on Saturday.

It said the upcoming Malabar exercise is expected to be the most comprehensive version of all editions so far as it will feature complex operational scenarios.

The Malabar exercise began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the US and Indian Navy.

Over the years, it has evolved into a key multilateral event aimed at enhancing interoperability, fostering mutual understanding, and addressing shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise will feature participation of various Indian naval platforms, including guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

"The exercise will focus on a broad range of activities designed to enhance cooperation and operational capabilities, including discussions on special operations, surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare through a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE)," the Navy said.

"Complex maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and air defense exercises will be conducted at sea, with an emphasis on improving situational awareness in the maritime domain," it said in a statement.

Australia will deploy HMAS Stuart, an Anzac Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter and P8 maritime patrol aircraft, officials said.

The United States Navy will field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 maritime patrol aircraft, they said.

Japan will join the exercise with JS Ariake, a Murasame-class Destroyer.

