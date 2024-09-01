India to host 15th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion from Sep 2-4

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) India is set to host the 15th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion, 2024 -- "Safety 2024" from September 2 to 4 with focus on global efforts in areas such as road safety and drowning prevention.

The conference is being hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi; George Institute for Global Health in collaboration with the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS), National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and co-sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO).

With the theme "Building a Safer Future for All: Equitable and Sustainable Strategies for Injury and Violence Prevention," Safety 2024 will spotlight global efforts to reduce injury and violence, particularly among vulnerable populations like children and adolescents.

Over three days, the international experts will share cutting-edge research, innovative practices and collaborative strategies to create safer environments and prevent injuries worldwide.

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will deliver the inaugural address at the conference reflecting on the government's commitment to enhancing road safety across the nation.

The conference will also feature international experts -- Rebecca Stapleton, ADB, Philippines; Dipan Bose, World Bank, USA (TBC) and David Ward, Executive President, Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP).

The conference is guided by the International Organising Committee, chaired by Professor Adnan Hyder from George Washington University.

"Safety 2024 is a pivotal platform for driving global progress in injury and violence prevention. By bringing together experts, policymakers and stakeholders from around the world, we aim to foster innovative solutions, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate progress towards a safer and healthier future for all," said Jagnoor Jagnoor, Senior Research Fellow, George Institute of Global Health.

"India's active participation is instrumental in addressing the unique challenges and opportunities within the region, across road safety, drowning, fall prevention and other injuries," she added.

The 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2020) was held in Adelaide, Australia, following the 13th World Conference (Safety 2018) in Bangkok, Thailand.