India to host 3-day Global Technology Summit

New Delhi: India will host a three-day global summit from Monday with a focus on data protection, export controls and technology and its impact on geopolitics.

The summit will also deliberate on new and emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure and cross-cutting policy issues related to innovation and national security.

The theme of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) will be 'Geopolitics of Technology', the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The summit is India's flagship event on geo-technology and it is being co-hosted by the Policy Planning and Research Division of the MEA and Carnegie India.

The GTS will convene about a hundred speakers and thousands of participants, including policymakers, industry experts, academics, technocrats and innovators from India and across the world, the MEA said in a statement.

It said ministers and senior government officials from several countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Singapore, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Lithuania, Brazil and the European Union, will participate in the summit.

The MEA said the summit will discuss vital questions related to technology, its impact on geopolitics and policy issues related to new, critical and emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, export controls, data protection, as well as cross-cutting policy issues related to innovation and national security.

The inaugural session of the summit would begin with an address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.