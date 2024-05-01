India to host key Antarctic meetings in Kochi from May 20-30

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) India will host the 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM), the highest forum for governing the icy continent, at Kochi later this month.

The ATCM and the 26th meeting of the Committee for Environmental Protection (CEP) will be held in the city in Kerala from May 20-30, according to an official statement.

The twin meetings will be hosted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences through the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research.

"The hosting of the 46th ATCM and the 26th CEP meeting reflects India's growing role as a responsible global stakeholder in efforts to preserve Antarctica for future generations," Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences M Ravichandran said.

"Through open dialogue, collaboration and consensus-building, India remains committed to upholding the principles of the Antarctic Treaty and contributing to the sustainable management of one of Earth's last pristine wilderness areas," Ravichandran said.

The key items on the 46th ATCM's agenda include strategic planning for sustainable management of Antarctica and its resources; policy, legal and institutional operations; biodiversity prospecting; inspections and exchange of information and data; research, collaboration, capacity building and cooperation; addressing climate change impacts; development of tourism framework; and promoting awareness.

The 26th CEP's agenda focuses on Antarctic environment evaluation, impact assessment, management and reporting; climate change response; area protection and management plans, including marine spatial protection; and conservation of Antarctic biodiversity.

More than 350 delegates from over 60 countries are expected to attend the ATCM and the CEP meeting which are key to the international community's efforts to safeguard Antarctica's fragile ecosystem and promote scientific research in the region.

These meetings, held every year under the Antarctic Treaty System, serve as forums for Antarctic treaty consultative parties and other stakeholders to address the pressing environmental, scientific and governance issues in the icy continent.

New Delhi had last hosted the ATCM and CEP meeting in 2007, when it had approved the construction of "Bharti", India's third research station in Antarctica.

The Antarctic Treaty, which was signed in 1959 and came into force in 1961, established Antarctica as a region dedicated to peaceful purposes, scientific cooperation and environmental protection.

Over the years, the treaty has garnered widespread support, with 56 countries currently party to it.

India has been a consultative party to the Antarctic Treaty since 1983. It participates in the decision-making process along with the other 28 consultative parties to the treaty. PTI SKU ANB ANB