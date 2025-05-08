India to host Miss World pageant for second consecutive year

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) India is all set to host the Miss World pageant for the second consecutive year, which will open here on May 10.

The contest in 2024 was held in Mumbai and the current edition is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from May 10.

With the current back-to-back editions, India became the only country after the UK to host the global event in successive years since its inception in 1951.

India first hosted the Miss World contest in 1996 in Bengaluru.

The six Miss World winners from India include Reita Faria (1966, Maharashtra), Aishwarya Rai (1994, Karnataka), Diana Hayden (1997, Telangana), Yukta Mookhey (1999, Maharashtra), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chhillar (2017, Haryana), official sources said here on Thursday.

This year, Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan is representing India at Miss World 2025. Her participation continues the country’s legacy of combining beauty, intellect and purpose on the global stage.

India’s back-to-back hosting of Miss World reflects its growing stature in the global beauty and events industry, as well as its cultural vibrancy and world-class infrastructure, they said.

The Miss World pageant will get underway with a grand event at the indoor stadium at Gachibowli here on May 10, the grand finale is set to take place on May 31 at HITEX Exhibition Centre.

The Telangana government is making elaborate arrangements for the Miss World pageant with countdown beginning for the grand inaugural event on May 10. PTI SJR SJR ROH