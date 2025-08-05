India to host three-day WHO-IRCH workshop from Aug 6

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) India will host the WHO-International Regulatory Cooperation for Herbal Medicines (IRCH) workshop from August 6 at Hotel Fortune District Centre in Ghaziabad.

The three-day workshop is being organised by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and supported by the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H), the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

The international workshop will bring together global experts and regulators to strengthen capacity in the regulation of herbal medicines, the statement said.

The event will be inaugurated by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and Dr. Kim Sungchol, Chairperson, WHO-IRCH.

Physical participation from countries including Bhutan, Brunei, Cuba, Ghana, Indonesia, Japan, Nepal, Paraguay, Poland, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and Zimbabwe is expected, while Brazil, Egypt, and the USA will join virtually.

The workshop will serve as a platform for international cooperation and technical exchange, addressing five key objectives: fostering collaboration, enhancing safety and efficacy mechanisms, supporting regulatory convergence, and empowering traditional medicine systems globally, the statement said.

Among the highlights are reviews of WHO-IRCH Working Groups 1 and 3 focusing on safety, regulation, efficacy, and intended use of herbal medicines'alongside sessions on pre-clinical research, regulatory frameworks, and safety case studies, including a focused discussion on Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera).

Participants will benefit from hands-on training in herbal drug identification, heavy metal analysis, and chemo-profiling using HPTLC technology at PCIM&H laboratories.

The workshop will also introduce the Ayush Suraksha (Pharmacovigilance) Programme, aimed at strengthening safety monitoring of traditional medicines, the statement said.

To provide deeper exposure to India's integrative health ecosystem, the delegates will undertake visits to PCIM&H, the National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad, and the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi.

With participation from regulatory authorities and experts across continents, the workshop is expected to contribute significantly towards harmonizing global standards and promoting the safe, effective integration of traditional medicine into mainstream public health, the statement said. PTI PLB NB NB