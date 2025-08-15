India to launch demographic mission to tackle illegal infiltration: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned people of of a pre-meditated conspiracy to change the country's demography through illegal infiltration and said no nation can tolerate intruders, as he announced a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the problem.

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day, he said the country's forefathers made the supreme sacrifice to win freedom for Indians and it is the duty of its citizens to not accept such activities.

"I wish to warn the country about a concern that is emerging as a crisis. As part of a premeditated conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed. Seeds of a new crisis are being sown," Modi said.

"These ghuspaithiyas (infiltrators) are snatching the bread and butter of our youth. These ghuspaithiyas are targeting our country's daughters and sisters. This will not be tolerated. These ghuspaithiyas are befooling innocent tribals and capturing their forest land. This country will not tolerate this," he said.

The PM said his government has decided to start a high-powered demographic mission to tackle this crisis.

"From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I want to say that we have decided to start a high-powered demographic mission. This mission will tackle this serious crisis and will take care of the crisis looming large over our country in a set time frame. We are moving forward towards it," he announced.

Modi warned that when demographic changes take place, especially in the border areas, they create a national security crisis.

"It also creates a crisis for our unity, integrity and progress. It sows the seeds of social tension. No nation in the world can hand over itself to ghuspaithiyas, then how can we hand over Bharat to them," Modi stressed.

"Our forefathers got freedom by making the supreme sacrifice. They gave us an independent India and it is our duty that we do not accept such activities. This will be our true tribute to them," he added. PTI SKC DIV DIV