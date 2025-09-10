India to participate in multilateral joint military exercise in Russia from Sep 10-16

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) India will participate in a multilateral joint military exercise in Russia from September 10-16 that seeks to improve interoperability and providing a platform to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations, officials said.

A contingent of the Indian armed forces, comprising 65 personnel departed on Tuesday for Russia to participate in 'Exercise Zapad' to be held at Mulino Training Ground, Nizhniy, the Indian defence ministry said.

The contingent includes 57 Indian Army personnel along with seven personnel from the Indian Air Force and one from the Indian Navy.

The Indian Army contingent is being led by a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with troops from other arms and services.

The multilateral exercise is aimed at "enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability, and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It will focus on joint company-level operations in open and plain terrain, with troops undertaking missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills, officials said.

The exercise will offer a valuable opportunity to hone joint operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies, and operate in a multinational combat environment, they said Participation in 'Exercise Zapad 2025' will further strengthen defence cooperation and foster camaraderie between India and Russia, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust, the statement said. PTI KND SKY SKY