India to plant 7.5 crore saplings under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' drive on Sep 25: Union minister

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) India has set a target of planting 7.5 crore saplings in a nationwide plantation drive on September 25, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

The minister also took part in a tree plantation drive at Central Ridge, PBG Polo Ground, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign with 70 diplomats from various countries.

"Under the Sewa Pakhwada being observed on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi ji's birthday, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign not only conveys the message of environmental conservation but also demonstrates our commitment to it. My request to all Indians is to definitely plant a tree in the name of your mother," he posted on X.

Speaking to PTI Videos, he said, "Ambassadors from across the globe joined this initiative. Many of them became emotional, recognising the importance of this movement for our shared future." PTI GVS OZ OZ