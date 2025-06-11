India to soon surpass Germany as 3rd largest economy: BJP leader Laxman

Visakhapatnam, June 11 (PTI) Senior BJP leader K Laxman on Wednesday said India has become the fourth largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and is poised to emerge as the third largest by surpassing Germany.

Laxman credited PM Modi’s decisive leadership for transforming India’s economic trajectory and positioning the nation as a rising global force in both growth and governance.

“India is now the world’s fourth largest economy, and under PM Modi’s leadership, we will soon surpass Germany to reach third place,” said the Rajya Sabha MP at a press conference in the port city.

He said landmark decisions like the abrogation of Article 370 and Operation Sindoor reflect PM Modi’s commitment to national unity, defense, and decisive leadership.

He emphasized PM Modi’s zero tolerance policy on corruption and said the government’s development efforts have impacted all sectors, from infrastructure to social welfare programs.

He noted that Rs 9,000 crore was allocated to Andhra Pradesh in the latest railway budget, compared to just Rs 880 crore during the period of undivided state.

Laxman added that Visakhapatnam was declared the headquarters of South Coastal Railway Zone, a move aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and accelerating development.

He also noted that Rs 3,200 crore was earmarked for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and 72 railway stations in the state are being upgraded under Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government, he alleged that it hampered the southern state’s progress. He said the NDA coalition is now focused on rebuilding infrastructure and ensuring welfare delivery. PTI MS STH ROH