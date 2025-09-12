India to surpass US in metro connectivity soon: Union Minister Khattar

Kochi, Sep 12 (PTI) Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said India will soon overtake the United States to become the second-largest country in metro rail connectivity.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Urban Conclave organised by the Kerala Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) here as part of framing an urban policy for the state.

Khattar said India currently ranks third after China and the US in metro rail network length.

“At present, metro services are operational in 24 cities covering 1,065 km. Soon, we will surpass the US, which has 1,400 km of metro network. Five more projects, adding 955 km, are in the pipeline,” he said.

The minister said India’s urbanisation rate, 20 per cent in the 1960s, had risen to 30 per cent by 2027. “By 2057, when India celebrates 100 years of Independence, urbanisation will reach 50 per cent,” he said.

Highlighting e-mobility as a key component of urban development, Khattar said 10,000 new buses have been ordered. Road development will also be taken up under the urbanisation drive, he added.

On the 'Swachh Bharat' mission, he said all large and small cities are regularly evaluated for cleanliness.

“Since some cities frequently figure at the top, we have decided to introduce a ‘Super Swachh League’. Cities consistently on top will be included in it, while a separate league will be created for cities that regularly rank low,” he said.

Khattar stressed that civic bodies should not rely solely on central government revenue for urban projects but also mobilise resources from their assets and tax income.

He urged the Kerala government to sign an MoU with the Centre for implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). “Under the second phase of PMAY, we aim to provide three crore houses,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the need for civic bodies to adopt digital technology to deliver services to citizens.

Praising the Urban Conclave as a model for other states, Khattar said Kerala was witnessing rapid urbanisation. “Ministers from Kerala spoke to me about the rapid transit system. I told them to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and we will look into it,” he said.

Calling for joint efforts, he added, “We must not distinguish between schemes as local, state, or central. All levels of government should work together for urban success.” PTI TBA SSK