India to surpass US in metro network in two-three years: Union Minister Manohar Lal

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Tuesday said the country would surpass the US in terms of the length of metro network in two to three years.

Speaking at the Regional Meeting of Urban Development Ministers of South-West states here, he said the country is moving at a rapid pace in the expansion of the metro network.

Metro rails used to run only in five cities in the country in 2004-05, but now metro network is being operated in 24 cities.

Though the US and China have been working on the metro much before India, it expanded here at a great speed, he said.

"We are very near to the length of metro in USA. It is 1400 kms in USA. We reached 1100 kms. In just two-three years, we will cross the USA," he said.

Observing that urbanisation is taking place at a rapid pace, he said it is estimated that cities and towns would contribute 80 per cent of national GDP by 2050.

He assured that the Centre would support the urban development initiatives in Telangana, including metro and Musi river redevelopment.

Speaking earlier, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said many development projects in the state are pending for approval and sought the Centre's help.

He urged the union minister to grant permissions immediately and also extend support to metro rail phase two, Musi redevelopment, diversion of Godavari river diversion and Regional Ring Road in Hyderabad.

Reddy outlined the state government's vision to develop Hyderabad as the most happening global city in the world by taking up a slew of infrastructure development projects. PTI SJR SJR KH