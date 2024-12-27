India to take inspiration from Manmohan Singh's contribution to growth: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Dec 26 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and said the country will take inspiration from his contribution to the economic development.

In a post on X, Sangma wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Meghalaya, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, admirers, and supporters." Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted to the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

Sangma also said, "India will always cherish, remember, and take inspiration from his contributions. May his soul rest in eternal peace." Recalling the legacy of Singh's career as a "distinguished" economist, the chief minister said that Singh was an "erudite scholar, and a leader who rose from humble beginnings".

"He will be remembered for his vast contributions towards the growth of modern India," he added.

Singh, who was prime minister for two terms in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014, had been in poor health for the last few months.

He is survived by wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters. PTI JOP BDC