India to work for preservation of Utheemu Palace in Maldives

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) India on Tuesday agreed to work on the preservation of the Utheemu Palace, the wooden house of Sultan Mohammad Thakurufaanu, the 16th century hero in the Maldives' history.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between the two nations during the ongoing visit of Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, who met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here.

"Encouraged to learn of the steady progress in our development partnership. It is directly contributing to the economic growth and social welfare of our neighbour," Jaishankar said on Twitter after the meeting with Shahid at the Hyderabad House here.

Shahid said the two sides exchanged nine MoUs under Phase-II of the High Impact Community Development Scheme.

"The MoU signed on Utheemu Palace Roof Preservation and Development of Palace Surroundings Project will promote Maldivian culture. This signifies the cultural cooperation between both countries," the visiting Foreign Minister said on Twitter.

He said the MoUs were also signed to upgrade hospitals, digitise schools, set up computer labs and a volley court, install streetlights and fish processing units in the archipelago nation.

Jaishankar said he shared with Shahid perspectives on the stability and prosperity of the Indian Ocean region and how collaboration between the two nations advanced those goals.

"A good day for Neighbourhood First and Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) outlook," he said.

Shahid said he had a constructive discussion with Jaishankar focussed on strengthening Maldives, India partnership.

"We discussed ongoing grant and credit scheme projects, and ways to further intensify development cooperation," Shahid said.

He said the talks with Jaishankar also focused on ways to enhance collaboration to maintain peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

"The Maldives is always grateful for the assistance provided by India for the socioeconomic development of the country," Shahid said. PTI SKU CK