India Today’s Kalli Purie calls for more women representation in RSS leadership

New Delhi: India Today Group vice-chairperson Kalli Purie has called for stronger representation of women in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) leadership structures.

Speaking in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the launch of "Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit", a biography of swayamsevak Ramesh Prakash published by Suruchi Prakashan, Purie also suggested that corruption should not be normalised as a way of life.

She reflected on her interactions with the RSS, noting its simplicity, discipline and unusual capacity for long-term planning through a centennial blueprint.

She spoke of the Panch Parivartan vision and introduced India Today's initiative on Gross Domestic Behaviour (GDB), which measures attitudes on civic discipline, inclusivity, gender and corruption.

In his address, Bhagwat, the RSS sarsanghchalak, directly responded to Purie's remarks.

On social transformation, he said: "Change in the society will come only when it comes in the life of the swayamsevak. Knowledge alone is not enough. Transformation requires discipline, example, and practice."

On women's representation, he stressed: "Wherever there are swayamsevaks, women are alongside. For women, the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, an all-women organisation started in 1936, runs parallel."

"In many regions, women are part of decision-making, invited into core meetings, and their proposals are included. Fifty per cent of the society cannot be kept outside," Bhagwat said.

He added that processes differ across states, but described this as a mark of the Sangh's adaptive and evolving nature.

He also underlined the importance of balance. "Rashtra seva should never come at the cost of family duties. The two are complementary, not contradictory," the RSS chief said.