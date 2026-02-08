India today negotiating trade deals from a position of strength, confidence: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The India of today is negotiating trade deals from a position of strength and confidence that it can offer a future market of USD 35 trillion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

"That's what is our negotiating strength," Goyal told PTI Videos in an interview. His first after India-US reached an agreement on tariffs, seen as a first step toward finalising a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

Today, India negotiates from a position of strength, "I start by saying look we are 4 trillion dollar economy today, but it is going to be 30-35 trillion by 2047, when we are a developed economy," he said.

"And that is the confidence that india has today, that delta of opportunity from 4 trillion to 30-35 trillion, that is the future we offer," he added.