India took less than 22 minutes in taking Pulwama revenge: Adityanath at Vijay Diwas event

Lucknow (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that the Indian Army took "less than 22 minutes" to teach Pakistan a lesson after the Pulwama attack, destroying terrorist camps and forcing the country to surrender.

Adityanath was speaking at a Vijay Diwas programme at the Kargil Shaheed Smriti Vatika here.

"Pakistan and its terrorism claimed the lives of 22 innocent travellers in Pulwama. But, it took the Indian Army less than 22 minutes to teach all of Pakistan a lesson … They annihilated Pakistan's terrorist camps," he said.

"Faced with the courage of the Indian Army, Pakistan sought refuge behind America," he said.

"India was fighting on multiple fronts against several countries, yet Pakistan stood no chance against the Indian Army. In the end, Pakistan was forced to surrender," the BJP leader said.

In a press statement, Adityanath cautioned against divisive politics, alleging that some people were using casteism to cause a rift in society.

"Whenever we fall into the trap of such tendencies, we pay a heavy price," he said.

"We do not lack warriors, glory, or intellect, but at that time, some individuals divided the country for their interests, leading to its enslavement," he said.

"Even today, some political parties are working to divide. Back then, division was our weakness. We need to avoid division again. We must unite to make 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' – strong and capable," Adityanath added.

The chief minister said the 1999 Kargil War was imposed on us by Pakistan.

"Today is a day to remember the great heroes of India. On this day, India surprised the world by completing 'Operation Vijay' and humiliating Pakistan," he said, paying tributes to the soldiers.

Adityanath remembered then-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who, he said, acted decisively after receiving intelligence about infiltration, and lauded his resolve in not bowing to any global power.

"Finally, Pakistan had to surrender, and the infiltrators had to flee," he said.

At the event, Adityanath and Mayor Sushma Kharkwal honoured the families of martyrs. PTI CDN VN VN