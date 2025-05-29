India touching new heights of national pride under PM Modi's leadership: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said that India is touching new heights of national pride under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that along with establishing the country's prestige on global platforms, "self-reliant India" is getting a new identity in every field.

Referring to Operation Sindoor conducted by the Indian defence forces against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan earlier this month, the chief minister said that the operation was a symbol of the prime minister's resolve and commitment towards the security of citizens.

"The whole world saw that under the leadership of the prime minister, the military power of the new India destroyed the terrorist bases in Pakistan. After Operation Sindoor, every person in the country is filled with patriotism, new energy and new passion," he said at a public meeting in Chittorgarh.

Sharma said that after Operation Sindoor, the prime minister held his first public meeting in Rajasthan's Bikaner. He said that following Operation Sindoor, the nation is infused with renewed energy and patriotism.

Earlier, the CM unveiled the statues of Maharana Pratap, Panna Dhai and Rana Punja in Bhupalsagar, Chittorgarh, on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Sharma paid tribute to the legendary Rajput king, calling him an eternal source of inspiration.

"Maharana Pratap taught us to walk the path of truth, righteousness, and national interest. It is essential that our younger generations imbibe these ideals and values," he said.

Sharma said that the state government was developing a "Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit" that will connect historic sites associated with the life of the Rajput warrior such as Chawand, Haldighati, Gogunda, Kumbhalgarh, Dewair and Udaipur.

"The initiative aims to promote heritage tourism and convey Maharana Pratap's story of courage to a global audience, " he said.

Highlighting the government's initiatives over the past 18 months, the chief minister said that projects such as the Ram Jal Setu Link (revised PKC) for Eastern Rajasthan, Yamuna Water Agreement for Shekhawati and Dewas Project for southern Rajasthan are being advanced to improve water availability.

Ministers Gautam Dak, Jawahar Singh Bedham, Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi, MLAs Arjun Lal Jeengar, Chandrabhan Singh, Suresh Dhakad and others were also present in the programme. PTI SDA MNK MNK