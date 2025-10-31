India trashes OIC's remarks on J&K

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) India on Thursday rejected certain remarks on Jammu and Kashmir by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying it does not have any locus standi to speak on internal matters of the country.

In a statement, the OIC on Monday expressed its "full solidarity" with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in what it called their "legitimate quest for the right to self-determination".

India trashed the remarks.

"We reject those statements. They don't have any locus standi to speak on matters which are internal to India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

To a question on reports of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's planned trip to Dhaka next month, Jaiswal said India expects action against him wherever he goes.

"He is a fugitive. He is wanted in India. So, we expect that wherever he goes, those people will take due action against him, and meet our security concerns," Jaiswal said.

Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016.

The Islamic preacher was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed.