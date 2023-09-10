India, Turkiye to further cement trade, infrastructure ties

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed strengthening trade and infrastructure relations with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Modi met Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit that concluded here on Sunday.

"We talked about ways to further cement trade and infrastructure linkages between India and Turkiye," Modi said on X.

Addressing a press conference here, Erdogan expressed confidence in tapping the huge potential of cooperation between the two countries.

"India is our greatest trade partner in South Asia. And we will be able to tap the great potential of cooperation, primarily in the field of economy and many other sectors, after the election that took place in Turkiye earlier this year," he said.

Erdogan said it was a matter of pride that India was playing a role at the United Nations Security Council. He said he favoured making five permanent and 15 "temporary" members as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"Those 20 (5+15) should be permanent members of the UNSC in rotation. But as you know, the world is bigger than five. When we say the world is larger than five, what we mean is that it's not only about the US, UK, France, China and Russia," he said.

Erdogan proposed that the UN Security should have a rotational mechanism where each and every 195 countries can potentially become a member. PTI SKU RHL