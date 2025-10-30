India, UAE discuss ways to bolster air force cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) India and the UAE on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen air force cooperation through participation in exercises, air shows and defence exhibitions.

The Indian defence ministry said this post on X and also shared some photos.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Major General Staff Pilot Rashed Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, Commander UAE Air Force & Air Defence today in New Delhi, it said.

"They discussed strengthening of air force cooperation through participation in exercises, air shows, defence exhibitions, sharing of experiences etc. They also discussed defence equipment and air defence requirement in view of the evolving & modern warfare," the ministry said in the post.