India, UAE reaffirm commitment to ensure safety of their citizens

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India and the UAE on Wednesday held a key meeting on consular affairs and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of their citizens in both countries.

The 6th Meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA) was held in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian delegation was led by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, and the UAE delegation was led by Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

This was preceded by technical-level meetings between India and the UAE.

"The meeting took place in an atmosphere of traditional warmth and cooperation that characterises the historic and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE," the MEA said in a statement.

Both sides underlined the strength of the relationship, driven by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and deeply rooted in the close ties between the peoples of the two countries, it said.

India appreciated the support extended by the UAE leadership and authorities for the welfare of the large Indian community residing in the UAE, which serves as a vital bridge in strengthening bilateral relations.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment in ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of their citizens living in each other's countries," the MEA said.

The two delegations reviewed progress since the previous meeting of the JCCA held in New Delhi in May 2024 and agreed on further steps to enhance cooperation across the consular, visa, and legal domains.

Both sides exchanged their experiences and best practices followed in the consular domain.

The discussions resulted in progress in the following four key areas, including "enhanced information flow and consular access; expedited cooperation on Mutual Legal Assistance and Extradition cases; progressive liberalisation of visa policies; and an institutionalised review mechanism," it said.

It was decided to hold the 7th meeting of the JCCA in India on mutually convenient dates in 2026, the statement said.