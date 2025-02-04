India-UK Consultations on disarmament and non-proliferation held in New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) India and the UK on Tuesday held a key meeting during which both sides discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domain, the MEA said.

The India-UK Consultations on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation were held in New Delhi.

"The two sides discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains, as well as regional non-proliferation issues, outer space security-related matters, conventional weapons including AI in the military domain and multilateral export control regimes," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), MEA, while the UK delegation was led by Stephen Lillie, Director for Defence and International Security at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, it said. PTI KND NB NB