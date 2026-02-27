India, UK discuss proactive cooperation against terrorism, pro-Khalistan extremists

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) India and the United Kingdom on Friday identified new areas of mutual interests and synergies for proactive cooperation in counter terrorism and organised crime, including pro-Khalistani extremists in Britain.

During the sixth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) held here, India also raised its concerns over the breach of security of Indian dignitaries and diplomatic missions in the UK, according to an official statement.

The Indian side was led by Dr Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), while the UK delegation was led by Simon Ridley, Second Permanent Secretary at the Home Office. Senior officials from both sides attended the discussions.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing level of cooperation and agreement to strengthen the bilateral engagement by maintaining the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two nations.

"During the meeting, both sides assessed the ongoing cooperation and identified further areas of mutual interests and synergies for proactive cooperation in counter terrorism and organised crimes, including Pro-Khalistani Extremists and the activities of anti-India groups in the UK, drug trafficking, migration, criminal justice and law enforcement cooperation, cyber security, among other issues," the statement said. PTI ABS AKY