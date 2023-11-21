India-UK Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership meeting held

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The second joint working group meeting of the India-UK Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership took place here on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Rajeev Prakash, Joint Secretary (Naval Systems) in the Department of Defence Production, and Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy, Director, Ships Operations and Capability Integration, Defence Equipment & Support.

During the meeting, both sides discussed issues of the electric propulsion partnership like finalisation of statement of technical requirements, factory acceptance test procedures, maintenance, manning philosophy and system integration requirement.

In 2022, during the DefExpo in Gandhinagar, defence industry organisations from India and the UK came together to create a new defence industry joint working group for more effective cooperation. The initiative was supported by the UK government.

The Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership was later established with the aim of helping India develop maritime electric-propulsion technology for its future warships. PTI AO SMN SMN