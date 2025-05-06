India-UK FTA a significant milestone under PM Modi: Shah

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the India-UK free trade agreement as "landmark" and a "significant milestone" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said the agreement stems from the Prime Minister's astute vision to strengthen the country's foreign trade by providing it a winning edge in the global markets while remaining committed to global cooperation for the greater good.

"With the signing of the landmark free trade agreement with the UK, Bharat today set a significant milestone under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi," Shah posted on microblogging site X.

India and the United Kingdom on Tuesday sealed a free trade agreement that will lower tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian exports and make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India, besides boosting overall trade and investment.