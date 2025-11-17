India-UK military exercise 'Ajeya Warrior-25' begins in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) The eighth edition of the India-UK joint military exercise 'Ajeya Warrior-25' commenced at the Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday.

Conducted under a United Nations mandate, the bilateral exercise focuses on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban environment.

The 14-day exercise will conclude on November 30.

"The exercise brings together 240 personnel with equal representation from the Indian Army and the British Army. The Indian Army is being represented by troops of the Sikh Regiment," a defence spokesperson said in a release.

"Training over the next two weeks will include joint mission planning at Brigade level, integrated tactical drills, simulation-based scenarios and company-level field training exercises replicating real-life counter-terror contingencies.

"The exercise also aims to share best practices, enhance tactical proficiency and develop coordinated responses for managing complex operations in challenging environments," the spokesperson said.

Held biennially since 2011, the exercise has evolved into a flagship engagement between the Indian and British armies.

The 2025 edition further reinforces shared values of professionalism, cooperation and commitment to regional stability and global peace, the release said. PTI SDA DIV DIV