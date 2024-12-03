India, UK review ties, focus on early conclusion of FTA

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) India and the UK on Tuesday reviewed their ties with a focus on the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial free trade pact, boosting counter-terror cooperation and enhancing defence ties.

Advertisment

At the second edition of the India-UK 2+2 foreign and defence dialogue held here, the two sides agreed to revitalise the ties by identifying new focus areas of collaboration.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides discussed the entire gamut of strategic partnership and emphasised the importance of a sustained high-level engagement to advance the dynamic relations.

"The delegations reviewed progress under the India-UK Roadmap 2030 and agreed on the need to revitalise the partnership by identifying new focus areas of collaboration and work towards a refreshed roadmap," it said.

Advertisment

The two sides unveiled the 10-year roadmap in 2021 to expand ties in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connections among others.

The MEA said the discussions covered key priorities like strengthening economic and trade ties with a focus on the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial FTA and bolstering defence and security ties including in areas of cyber and counter-terrorism.

Following his talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said last month that the negotiations for the free trade pact will be relaunched in the new year.

Advertisment

The India-UK talks for the proposed FTA began in January 2022. The two sides have held 14 rounds of negotiations on it so far.

At the 2+2 dialogue, the two sides also discussed ways to foster innovation in critical and emerging technologies, deepen cooperation in clean and green energy and technology, health and enhance cultural, educational and people-to-people linkages, the MEA said in a statement.

"The two sides appreciated the progress on diverse sectors including the launch of new key initiatives such as the technology and security initiative, UK-India infrastructure finance bridge, electric propulsion capability partnership, and progress on the defence industrial roadmap," it said.

Advertisment

"The dialogue provided an opportunity to exchange views on recent global and regional developments. Both sides reiterated their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific," it added.

The Indian delegation at the dialogue was led by Piyush Srivastava, joint secretary (Europe West) in the MEA and Vishwesh Negi, joint secretary (International Cooperation) in the defence ministry.

The UK delegation was led by Ben Mellor, India Director, Indian Ocean Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Shimon Fhima, Director of Strategic Programmes at the British Defence Ministry. PTI MPB RHL