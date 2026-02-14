India-UK ties built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition: UK envoy

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) The UK and India share a dynamic and forward-looking partnership built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition, UK’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia Harjinder Kang has said.

Speaking during the annual King’s Birthday Party celebrations here, Kang said this year’s celebration follows a milestone year in UK‑India relations, marked by the signing of a Free Trade Agreement, a shared India-UK Vision 2035, and reciprocal visits by Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi to each other’s countries.

The past year reflects a partnership that is deeper, broader, and more forward-looking than ever before, he said.

“The UK and India share a dynamic and forward-looking partnership built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition,” Kang, who is also the Deputy High Commissioner, said on Friday.

Kang hosted the King’s Birthday Party on Friday, bringing together distinguished guests to celebrate the birthday of King Charles III.

The evening brought together senior representatives from the Maharashtra government, business leaders, cultural figures, distinguished sportspersons, media representatives, non-profit organisations, and UK key partners across business sectors from Mumbai and Western India.

It is also a celebration of the ambition that underpins the UK-India relationship, spanning trade and investment, culture and education, defence, climate action, innovation, and people-to-people ties, he said.