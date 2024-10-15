India under PM Modi has made its people 'vishwaguru' in hunger: Kharge on rising inflation

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday over the rising inflation and said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made its people "vishwaguru" in hunger.

Kharge's remarks came following a rise in retail inflation and as India occupied the 105th place in the global hunger index.

"The situation of inflation is such that despite the provision of ration to the poor for food security, Modiji has made the people of the country 'Vishwaguru' in hunger! India has come to the 105th place in the Global Hunger Index," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said retail inflation rose to 5.49 per cent in September, the highest in nine months. It was at 3.65 per cent in August, Kharge noted. He also shared a picture showing high prices of vegetables.

"In the last 10-and-a-half years, Modiji has not allowed any let up in the BJP's 'loot' even for 10-and-a-half seconds! The politics of diversion will not work any longer. The public will vote on basic issues," Kharge said.

In the 2024 Global Hunger Index, India ranks 105th out of the 127 countries with sufficient data to calculate the 2024 GHI scores. With a score of 27.3 in the 2024 Global Hunger Index, India has a level of hunger that is serious. PTI SKC RC