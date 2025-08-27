India under PM Modi's leadership in strong position in economic sphere

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore on Wednesday said that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is in a strong position in the economic sphere with the support of local products.

Rathore appealed to citizens to maximise the use of locally manufactured products to strengthen the country's self-reliance.

He said that along with military power, economic strength is the true foundation of a nation's might in the changing global scenario.

"Public trust, use of local products and participation of the youth will make India economically stronger. The BJP is moving ahead with this vision," he told reporters at the party office here.

On the issue of global trade, Rathore said that tariff hikes imposed by the US on Indian products should be seen as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

He said Indian pharmaceutically, textiles and handicrafts are highly competitive in the global market because of their quality and affordability.

The BJP leader said that entrepreneurs in Rajasthan have adapted to changing market demands and accelerated exports.

Rathore said the BJP government works in line with public interest, transparency and constitutional propriety.

"We do not believe in coercion, political vendetta or unethical strategies. Public trust is our biggest asset," he said.