India urbanising rapidly; need for protection of urban forests: Rajya Sabha member Ujjwal Nikam

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) BJP's nominated Rajya Sabha member Ujjwal Nikam on Monday sought protection of urban forests to improve air quality in cities.

Participating in a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Upper House, he suggested setting up a National Urban Forest Conservation and Management Authority.

"I would like to draw attention to an emerging issue that is the protection of urban forest. India is urbanising rapidly. Our cities are no doubt expanding. Infrastructure is growing, and population densities are increasing. In this context, urban forests are no longer just recreational green spaces. They perform critical ecological functions," Nikam said.

He said, they help reduce the urban heat island effect, improve air quality, conserve bio-diversity and provide much needed ecological balance within cities.

Nikam suggested the establishment of the National Urban Forest Conservation and Management Authority that could create a national inventory of urban forest, develop scientific management guidelines, coordinate with state forest department and urban local bodies, and ensure long-term protection of urban bio-diversity.

"If cities are the engines of India's growth, urban forests must remain the lungs of our future," he said.

Nikam said that environmental stewardship is not merely an administrative responsibility but a moral and constitutional duty.

"India's civilisation wisdom has always reminded us that protection of nature ultimately safeguards human life too. As we move towards (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, ecological sustainability must remain at the heart of our development model," he added.

Participating in the discussion, TDP's Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha said air pollution remains one of the most pressing environmental challenges, particularly in urban areas.

"While initiatives such as the national clean air programme have shown encouraging results, further action is required. There is a strong case for investing in better field infrastructure, technology-enabled monitoring systems and improved welfare measures for forest personnel," he said.

Beedha said, strengthening livelihoods for forest based communities through sustainable forest produce and eco-tourism can simultaneously support conservation and rural development.

AIADMK's M Dhanapal said air pollution has emerged as one of the most serious environmental and public health challenges facing our country today.

"Rapid administration, industrial emissions, vehicle pollution, construction activities and burning of biomass have significantly contributed to the deterioration of air quality in many cities. Poor air quality not only harms the environment but also poses severe risk to the health of millions of citizens, particularly children and the elderly. The situation in the capital city of Delhi and NCR region is more alarming," he said.

Dhanapal said there is an urgent need for coordinated and sustained efforts to implement effective pollution control measures by all concerned. PTI AKV HVA