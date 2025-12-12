India urges China to resolve issues relating to export control

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) India has called on China to soon resolve pending issues relating to export control as the two sides reviewed steps to rebuild ties that under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh row.

A range of issues relating to bilateral ties were discussed during two-day visit to Beijing of Sujit Ghosh, the joint secretary in the East Asia division at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Ghosh also met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong besides holding wide-ranging discussions with the director general of the department of Asian affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian official's trip to Beijing concluded on Friday.

The MEA said the Indian side emphasised on the need for early resolution of outstanding issues pertaining to export control.

It is learnt that India is concerned over restrictions China imposed on export of rare earth minerals.

"The discussions were constructive and forward looking. Both sides highlighted the importance of strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, and made a positive assessment of the progress in stabilizing and rebuilding bilateral ties, prioritizing people centric engagements," the MEA said.

It said the two sides took stock of the exchanges and activities planned for the coming year.

"During the visit, Joint Secretary (East Asia) also met with the Director General (Asian Affairs) of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, and discussed bilateral trade and commercial issues," the MEA said. PTI MPB ZMN