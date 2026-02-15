India-US deal signed out of fear: Congress's Pawan Khera

Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Congress leader Pawan Khera here on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the trade deal with the United States, alleging that it was signed out of "fear" and has harmed farmers and traders.

The party's national spokesperson said the agreement was not in the country's interest.

"The trade deal with the US was done out of fear by the prime minister. When a king is afraid, it is the people who suffer," Khera told reporters in Ajmer after praying at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

"Its fallout is being faced by our farmers and business community," he said on the deal.

Khera also took a swipe at Modi over the falling value of the rupee.

"In 2014, PM Narendra Modi used to say there was a competition between the dollar and Manmohan Singh's age. Today, the value of the dollar has crossed Modi's age," he said.

There was no immediate response from the government to the allegations.