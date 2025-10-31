India, US ink defence framework pact

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) India and the US on Friday inked a framework agreement for cooperation in the defence sector for the next 10 years.

The pact was sealed at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Peter Hegseth.

"This advances our defense partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence," Hegseth said on the 10-year US-India defence framework pact.

"We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger," he said. PTI MPB DV DV