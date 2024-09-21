India-US joint military drills in Rajasthan ends, exercise focused on counterterror operations

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) The joint military exercise between the armies of India and the US ended after the closing ceremony of the training activity was held at the Mahajan Field Firing Range on Saturday, officials said.

The 20th edition of bilateral drills 'Yudh Abhyas-24' was focused on counterterrorism operations in semi-urban and semi-desert terrain under the United Nations mandate, they said.

"The exercise emphasised physical fitness, tactical drills, and the exchange of best practices, techniques, and procedures between the two armies, which was clearly demonstrated during the closing ceremony," the defence spokesperson said in a release.

The Indian contingent was represented by Infantry Brigade Headquarters and a battalion group of the Rajput Regiment of the Amogh Division, while the US contingent included the 1-24 Infantry Battalion and elements from the 11th Airborne Division based in Alaska.

Over 1,200 personnel participated in this enduring exercise, braving the harsh terrain and climate of the Thar desert, the spokesperson said.

The exercise was conducted in two phases. The first phase involved combat conditioning and tactical training, where both contingents successfully completed joint training to improve their operational synergy.

In the second phase, the validation stage, the training was put into practice through a series of joint operations, the spokesperson said.

A command planning exercise was also conducted simultaneously to validate planning, techniques, tactics, and procedures, further enhancing jointmanship and interoperability, the statement said.

The validation exercise included a wide array of operations, such as establishing observation posts, road opening drills, cordon and search operations, and house clearing drills, which also involved casualty evacuation via helicopters, it said.

Additionally, airborne and heliborne operations were executed using C-130, ALH and Mi-17 platforms. A live firing exercise was conducted, utilising long-range vectors like PINAKA, HIMARS and M-777 artillery guns to neutralise targets before a final cordon and search operation, demonstrating precision and effectiveness, the spokesperson said.

Major General N S Jakhar, GOC 16 RAPID, Indian Army and Major General Joe Hilbert, Commanding General 11 Airborne Division, US Army addressed the participating troops of both countries at the closing ceremony.

The event culminated with a weapon and equipment display, showcasing indigenously manufactured weapon systems under the Government of India's Aatmnirbhar Bharat initiative. PTI SDA SKY SKY