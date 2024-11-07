India-US relations enjoy bipartisan support: US Democratic Congressman

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Following Donald Trump's victory in the United States presidential election, Indian-origin Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has said India-US relations enjoy bipartisan support and will continue to grow stronger and deeper under the Republican Party administration.

Born into a Tamil-speaking family in New Delhi, Krishnamoorthi is the US representative for Illinois's 8th congressional district. He expressed optimism about the future of India-US relations under the Trump presidency.

Donald Trump is poised to begin his term as the 47th president of the United States, having secured a victory against his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris in a closely fought election.

In an exclusive interview, Krishnamoorthi with PTI Wednesday that Indian-Americans -- numbering more than 5 millions -- are the "glue" that holds the ties together.

"I think the relationship will continue to grow stronger and deeper, covering more areas, from commercial ties to security ties to people-to-people connections," said Krishnamoorthi, a member of the Democratic Party.

With Trump set to take over as the US President in January, the Congressman emphasised the need for cooperation between Republicans and Democrats moving forward.

"We have to move forward in a spirit of cooperation with Republicans and Democrats who want to get something done for the American people," Krishnamoorthi said.

He highlighted key issues that the new administration needs to address, including the rising cost of living, securing America's borders, reforming the immigration system, and safeguarding citizens' rights and freedoms.

Asked about his own electoral victory despite disappointing results for his party, Krishnamoorthi, expressed confidence in the outcome.

"I had a big victory," he said. "The reason I won resoundingly is because I have pursued a policy of bipartisanship and civility, and I've focused on getting things done for the people." PTI PZS TIR